Its such a shame!!! Nigerians react to police protest in Borno

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to news that Police Officers engaged in protest in Maiduguri Over 6 Months Unpaid Salary. The Police officers deployed to Borno State, on special duty, reportedly barricaded major streets and highway of Maiduguri, demanding that they be paid their six months allowances.

Commenting on the issue, some Nigerians on Twitter expressed their sadness over the situation – They noted that it was rather a shame, that those sent to protect lives and propertied in insurgency ravaged state such as Borno, are sent on an empty stomach.

Nigerian Police Force in Borno State are protesting. The officers barricaded major roads around the police headquarters in protest of six months of unpaid allowances. 6 months unpaid salary and you want them to repel attacks from Boko Haram? THIS IS NIGERIA pic.twitter.com/wFM1V2jHS7 — Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) July 2, 2018

The Nigerian Police Force in Borno state, a boko haram ravaged state are now protesting !!

The officers barricaded major roads around the police headquarters in protest of six months unpaid allowances. Qxtn to Buhari; How cn hungry men protect lives and properties? pic.twitter.com/X7QF691wEp — Izibe Otoro (@Izibegt) July 2, 2018

Today police in Borno State (Boko Haram central) have not been paid for the past 6months and are currently on strike. Is this a country that is serious about its citizens? Police in Borno have taken to the streets to protest this injustice. — Fi'ammari M. Zoaka (@Prof_Fiammari) July 2, 2018