Its such a shame!!! Nigerians react to police protest in Borno

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to news that Police Officers engaged in protest in Maiduguri Over 6 Months Unpaid Salary. The Police officers deployed to Borno State, on special duty, reportedly barricaded major streets and highway of Maiduguri, demanding that they be paid their six months allowances.

Commenting on the issue, some Nigerians on Twitter expressed their sadness over the situation – They noted that it was rather a shame, that those sent to protect lives and propertied in insurgency ravaged state such as Borno, are sent on an empty stomach.

