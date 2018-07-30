Entertainment

‘I’ve be wanting to kill that fool but he’s my little brother’ – 50 Cent comes for Floyd Mayweather again

50 Cent adds another inning to what has been a week’s long saga with frenemy Floyd Mayweather. After a few days of silence, American rapper, 50 Cent pounced on the opportunity to spark things back up again.

50 Cent continued to troll May weather for his illiteracy as their online feud continues, the rapper wrote,

“The TMZ people put cameras in my face, I didn’t say nothing about Champ. It just didn’t feel right, I be wanting to kill that fool but he my little brother. don’t tell him I said this, I know he can’t read this shit ‍♂LOL get the strap.”

