Iyabo Ojo’s children meets their Father for the first time in 6 years

Iyabo Ojo’s children, who are currently on holidays in the United States, took to Instagram to share photos from their reunion with their dad after 6 years.

Iyabo Ojo’s children who shared photos of their reunion with their dad, also disclosed that they had a nice day.

Her son wrote:

“That is my dad for all those who have wondered what he looks like. Even though I have not see him in about 6years it felt like only weeks ago when I saw him today. Long story short I had a nice day”

His sister also wrote:

Hi guys meet my dad, we haven’t seen for about 6 years, I’m glad we got to hangout and reunite

Iyabo Ojo who was a guest on the celebrity Friday edition of #YourViewTVC few weeks ago, talked at length why her marriage didn’t work out.

Iyabo Ojo got married at age 21 after dating her husband for about 2-3 months, though she is separated from the father of her two lovely kids for over 10 years now. In her interview, she said: “I am not officially divorced that is why i still bear my husband’s name” One would think the reason for the fall out of her marriage was because she married too early. She however cleared the air when she said: READ #BBNaija: Cee-C And Lolu 'Punished' By Biggie For Not Bonding (Photos) “I don’t think it was too early for me to get married at age 21. At age 14 i was already being groomed as a wife by my grand-mother. The reason my marriage didn’t work out was because I RUSHED INTO IT”

She also said: “At 21, I think you are an adult, though it depends on the upbringing. “My daughter is in the university, she is in year 2 and she’s just 16. “You can’t compare her to a 16 year old girl in secondary school. Once my daughter is 20, i will start preparing her for marriage.

Leave a Comment…

comments