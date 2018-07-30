Iyabo Ojo’s Kids Excited After Seeing Their Dad For The First Time In 6 Years

Festus, their father, and Priscilla

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has finally let her kids, Festus and Priscilla to see their dad for the first time after 6 years.

The excited kids and herself took to Instagram to share photo after the meeting.

Iyabo wrote; “meet d Ojo’s, awon omo daddy @fedel_x @its.priscy Love u guys anything 4 u kiddos#theojos”

Her daughter Priscilla wrote; “Hi guys meet my dad, we haven’t seen for about 6 years, I’m glad we got to hangout and reunite #family”

Her son also wrote; “That is my dad for all those who have wondered what he looks like. Even though I have not see him in about 6years it felt like only weeks ago when I saw him today. Long story short I had a nice day @its.priscy”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria