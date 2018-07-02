Jacob Zuma’s son dead

One of Jacob Zuma’s son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma has died. He is believed to have been born in 1993.

Vusi Nhlakanipho, who was the youngest son of Zuma and his late wife Kate Mantsho, died on Sunday night in Johannesburg after a short illness, News 24 reported.

Vukile Mathabela, the media liaison at the Presidency, told News24 that details of Vusi’s death would be released later on Monday, once a family spokesperson is appointed.

Kate Mantsho‚ who committed suicide in 2000, had five children for Zuma. She was 44 when she died, after taking an overdose of sleeping pills and malaria tablets.

Vusi Nhlakanipho was believed to have been born in 1993. His siblings include the well-known twins Duduzane and Duduzile.

Condolences have been pouring in for Zuma, with Reverend Jesse Jackson tweeting on Sunday night that he was sending his prayers and condolences to the Zuma family.

Polygamous Zuma has as many as 24 children, from many wives.

