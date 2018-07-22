Entertainment, Gossip, News

JAMB remits another N7.8 billion to the FG

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has remitted another N7.8 billion to the federal government.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, the board has planned to remit the amount as surplus to the federal government as was done in 2017.

Benjamin said that the amount was the surplus generated from the conduct of the board’s 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“However, government in its magnanimity, graciously directed that we remit about N5.6 billion and use the balance for restructuring of the board’s headquarters to meet up with its international status.

We, therefore, want to appreciate the governing board of JAMB led by Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe for the tremendous support in ensuring that the current administration’s vision of transparency and accountability as fully embraced by JAMB is sustained.

The board, though not a revenue generating agency, will continue to be judicious with resources at its disposal,” he said. Benjamin said that cumulatively and technically, the board had remitted a total of N15.6 billion in less than two years.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

These latest Chidinma Ekile’s photos will make you fall in love with her

2face babymama, Sumbo Adeoye reveals she had 4 miscarriages before she got married

Rev. Father Mbaka attacks President Buhari, says Angels are warming up for him

Check out these loved up photos of a 16-yr-old boy and his pregnant 33-yr-old lover

UNIZIK Final Year Student dies moments before his last paper while playing Basketball

Actress, Dayo Amusa holds Slumber Party to celebrate her birthday (Photos)

PDP Chieftain shot dead in Lagos

Cardi B plans on taking Offset’s charge after his arrest for Gun and Drug possession

There is Serious Bad Blood Between Kizz Daniel And Reekado Banks – Harrysong Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *