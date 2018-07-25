JAMB Warns Cyber Café Operators Against Overcharging Of Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Wednesday, cautioned private cyber cafe operators against extortion of prospective candidates who want to upload their results on the board’s website.

The Head of Media of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, gave the caution in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Benjamin said that the caution became necessary following several complaints made to the board by the victims, on fraudulent activities by some private café operators.

He said the candidates complained of high amount of money they were being charged by such operators to upload their WAEC results on JAMB website.

“Not only do they charge them high, they also convince candidates who had already uploaded their results on the site to do same again.

“Candidates who have had their results uploaded at the point of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration need not do that again, except for those who registered with awaiting results.

“Those are the ones allowed to upload now on our website.

“This upload should not cost more than N100.

“No cyber café should charge more than this amount, however, if candidates can locate any of our Computer Based Test (CBT) Centres, it is free to make the upload there,” Benjamin said.

NAN correspondent who visited some of the cyber cafés in Bwari reports that while some charge a negotiable N500, few charge up to N1, 000 for the result upload.

The exercise follows the recent release of 2018 WAEC results and the announcement by JAMB that“leaders of institutions agreed that the First Choice Admission would be conducted from July 2 to Oct. 16’’.

According to the board, the Second Choice Admission is to commence from Oct.17 to Dec.17.