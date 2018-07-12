James Ibori’s older brother, dies 4 months after marrying a much younger bride

Chief Williams Ibori, the former Unugbrogo of Oghara kingdom, Delta state and elder brother of a former governor of the state, James Ibori, is dead.

He reportedly passed away very early this morning, according to some online sources. Others say he died late last night.

Mourning his death, Olorogun Williams Makinde, the Managing Director /CEO of Delta state Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) described the late High Chief William Ibori, the Unugbrogodo of Ogharefe Oguedion, as a bridge builder, who did his best to unite communities and political actors of differing views and tendencies.

In a press statement through his Personal Assistant on media, Comrade Owen .O. Edafe, Olorogun Williams Makinde said:

I received, with profound grief, the news of the passage‎ to eternal glory of High Chief William Ibori, the Unugbrogodo of Ogharefe Oguedion elder brother to our national leader and mentor Chief James Onanefe Ibori. Late High Chief William Ibori was an exemplary leader and father who was highly revered and respected across the State because of his love for peace and knack for conflict resolution. He was in deed a peace-loving father figure, a stabilising force and courageous bridge builder who devoted so much energy to not only bringing communities closer, but

also ensuring rancor-free politicking by uniting politicians of divergent principles and proclivities. He was in a class of his own as a cultural aficionado; a devotee of his people’s tradition, who gave so much of himself in serving as the Unugbrogodo of Ogharefe Oguedion. He also acquitted himself as a highly principled elder state man and a High Ranking chief of Oghara kingdom, who remained committed to the

cause for Delta state unity, growth and renaissance. He will indeed be missed by we his family, the good people of the great Oghara Kingdom and Delta State.

Facebook users including Ossai Ovie Success, the media aide to Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa have taken to the social media platform to mourn the death of Chief Ibori.

