Entertainment, Gossip

Japan lauded as ‘an example for all teams’ after leaving their dressing room clean following their World Cup defeat by Belgium (Photos)

The Japanese national team have been lauded as ‘an example for all teams’ after showing an impressive class of sportsmanship despite their World Cup defeat by Belgium last night at the Rostov Arena.

The Asian country were knocked out of the tournament when a late goal from Nacer Chadli in the 94th minutes sealed a 3-2 comeback victory for Belgium.

As revealed by FIFA general coordinator Priscilla Janssens on Twitter, Japan’s squad left the tournament on a high note – they left after leaving dressing room spotlessly clean with a note of thanks in Russian.

Sharing a picture of their spotless post-match dressing room, Janssens wrote:

‘This is the Japanese dressing room (sic) after losing to Belgium in the 94’ minute.

‘Thanked their fans in the stadium, cleaned up everything (bench and dressing room) and spoke to media. Even left note with ‘thank you’ in Russian.

‘What an example for all teams!! Privilege to work with!’

Their fans were also pictured collecting rubbish in the stands after seeing their side lose to Belgium.

See more photos below,

Japan lauded

Japan lauded

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Bobrisky shows off the interior of his multi million dollar Lekki mansion

Juliet Ibrahim speaks on how she rose from being a Refugee to Celebrity

APC Chieftain slams Buhari over planned distribution of Abacha loot to Nigerians

YABATECH expels 19 students over exam malpractices

Suspect confesses to giving his mother N50,000 from proceeds of his first robbery operation

Driver robs former Police PRO, Ngozi Braide of N10million in Lagos

Alex says she has no problem with Nina, but Nina is still throwing shade at her

Actress Ayomide Dawodu and her baby daddy fight dirty on their son’s Instagram page

Chidinma and Kizz Daniel spark breakup rumors, unfollow each other on Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *