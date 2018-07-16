Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Jay-Jay Okocha shades Buhari after being asked a question about the beautiful Croatian President

Jay-Jay Okocha, who was one of the regular faces in SuperSport studio for commentaries in the just concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia, shaded Nigerian leaders in general.

He was asked in an interview with Super Sport soon after the World Cup final match was over of how he sees the Croatian President and it seems to be that he slammed the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari in his response.

He replied saying that the beautiful female President, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is definitely an attractive and young one unlike some presidents who refuse to leave the seat emphasizing that ‘We (Nigerians) are used to Presidents that never want to go away’.

Watch video below;

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Musa’s Goal nominated for Goal of the Tournament (Link to Vote)

Jude Okoye reacts to France 2018 World Cup win, says Africans are stuck with fossils as President

World Cup 2018: Musa’s Goal Nominated For Goal Of The Tournament (See How To Vote)

Okocha shades Pres. Buhari after being asked a question about the beautiful Croatian President

Wizkid’s ‘Soco’ Song Played By World Cup Winners France As They Celebrate Victory

Speeddarlington says he will be contesting for president of Nigeria in 2025

The Royal family releases official photos from Prince Louis’ christening

Best Reactions as France win a Second World Cup

Cardi B Thanks Fans For Keeping Her Album in Top 5: ‘Hello Motherf**kers, It’s Me Again!’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *