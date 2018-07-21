Entertainment, Gossip

Jehovah witness dies after refusing blood transfusion following an accident in Jos

A Lady on Facebook has shared the sad story of ‘Jehovah Witness Devotee’ who was involved in an accident and could have been saved but for his refusal to undergo blood transfusion, ended up losing his life.

She wrote ;

I am heart broken!!!
Lost a colleague in the industry to some religious fallacies…. I am angry, I have been restless since I heard how he died….

Bros is big top Oga in one of the Banks, He had an accident Saturday night on his way home, He was rushed to a very good private hospital, everyone can attest they are good. Bros needed blood urgently cos he had lost so much blood.

They called his wife and family and they refused to give consent to be transfused cos they are Jehovah witness, they doctors tried all they could, according to reports the pastors and others stayed put and refused.

Where my heart shattered is that,I learnt bros was begging his family to help save his life, he asked they give consent , they refused and said Jehovah will save him if he wants.
His younger brother tried but the moved bros out of the hospital to the one owned by JW….. The younger brother is just a young student so he couldn’t do much to help his brother.

Bros died in the JW hospital, I am broken….. I am so hurt hearing this careless death

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Lady Who Wanted Butt Tattoo For Free, Calls Out Celebrity Beautician Bizzyaski For Telling Her To Pay

Linda Osifo proves she is one of the most beautiful actress in nollywood with these new photos

“Female politicians are more trustworthy” – Olusegun Obasanjo

Woman gives birth in restaurant Toilet; baby offered free food for life.

Actress, Pat Ugwu Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment As When Her Pant Got Torn While Twerking On Movie Set

Nkechi Blessing fails woefully after she was asked to spell Hippopotamus (video)

Nigerian artiste, Dollarmachine, assaulted and begged by SARS operatives after they mistook him for bad boy

“Only God gives hits to musicians” – Korede Bello replies fan who shames his music career

“God is the only Sugar Daddy I have”- Liz Anjorin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *