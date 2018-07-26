Entertainment, Gossip

Jim Iyke launches Oga Work App for artisans in Nigeria

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has joined the league of the tech-prenuers in the country after the launch of his new app Oga Work.

Oga work virtual application provides users with the opportunity to locate artisans who can render any kind of service within their locality anywhere in the country.

Reports say the app known as ‘Oga Work’ is especially designed for artisans who have a passion for their crafts but do not have a space or a store but crave for their services to be offered to end users.

According to Jim, the innovative idea of the app is to solve the issue of unemployment in Nigeria.

He said;

“It is an app where one can get artisans to render any kind of services. The app is specially designed for artisans who have a passion for their crafts but do not have space or a store and needs one to take their service to end users”.

The feisty actor also added that no matter what the skill involved, so far as it is legal, their job as the intermediary is to find an end user who needs the services of the artisan.

Oga work is poised to serve as a major competition for the leading Classified Ads websites in Nigeria as Jiji, OLX and the likes.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Not every relationship must lead to marriage – Sonia Ogbonna

Nigerians will see blood moon tomorrow from 6:44pm to 9:21pm (Details)

Facebook rolls out ‘Watch party’ feature for everyone worldwide

Mass defection: What movement of lawmakers will do to political parties – Wike

LAUTECH expels son of ex-Osun SSG, 3 others over campus violence

50 Cent’s son Marquise calls Floyd Mayweather uncle on FaceTime

Gify shares photo and message to her haters in her bra

Music: Mr Raw ft. Zoro – Engine Caterpillar

Leo Dasilva subtly shades Reekado Banks, says Kizz Daniel is the best all-round artiste in Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *