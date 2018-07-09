Jim Iyke says he won’t stop calling out people who throw jabs at him on his page

The talented actor made this known in an interview with Pulse. He was asked why he fights back dirty when people throw jabs at him online and the actor gave a calculative analysis of why he does that.

He said:

“I am not in competition with anybody and I can’t remember last time I looked left or right and that is why I’ extremely disagreeable if you come into my space and try to insult me or abuse my intellect and a lot of people say he’s a little bit of a savage or extreme but no, before you came into my space, before you wrote what you wrote, it took time, it went through a process, so when I cut you out, you should understand that every action gets a double reaction.

“Mine is like a law of physics, don’t think you can come into my space and expect an opposite or equal reaction, no I would give you a triple reaction because you had no business coming here and it’s a total abuse of my fundamental rights for coming into my space,” he said.

He went on to appeal to fans who feel like calling him out to take to popular blogging sites to air their opinions rather than invade his personal page.

“That is the beauty of social media, everyone is saying it’s an open debate for everyone to air their views, no my brother, Tunde Ednut, Linda Ikeji, and others are there, you can go and air your views there but not on my space. By all means, I don’t go to these public spaces to comment and that is authoritative but if you come to my space, you are an adult, I usually make a point of checking, you are above 18, so you can think for yourself, so you are wrong, totally wrong,” he concluded.

Recall in February 2018, the actor dragged some nosy followers on Instagram.

In February 2018, some nosy followers of Jim Iyke on Instagram got what they didn’t envisage as the actor came down hard on them for poking in his personal life.

Jim Iyke had posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Monday, February 26, 2018, hopefully waiting to get the usual applauds, well it looked like some of his fans weren’t so impressed with his outfit and some even questioned his unending bachelorhood.

“Go and marry naw, with all Dis swag, go marry joor,” one of the fans wrote. Guess what guys? Jim Iyke went all ballistic on the fan with insults.

“Take away the stumpy footballer legs, the double chin, the beer belly, the humongous chimp head, the beady eyes, cheap clothes, the poisonous attitude, broke pockets, non-existent neck, body odour, 34IQ, Dragon breath, constant depression and zero prospects just maybe I might make a move for you and get it over with, “ he replied the fan.

