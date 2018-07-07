Johnny Drille Explains How He Got A Record Deal with Mavin

Revered Nigerian alternative (folk) singer; Johnny Drille recently made a stop at NET TV for an exclusive interview with Victor Okpala that saw him talk about his journey so far, his Headies award nominations, Police brutality and his affiliation with Mavin Records.

Although Johnny Drille was announced member of the Don Jazzy led record label in 2017, it was a process that began two years before.

Don Jazzy had followed Johnny on Twitter in 2015 after seeing his impressive cover of Di’Ja’s ‘Aww’. Jazzy immediately showed interest by exchanging DM’s with Johhny Drille, but didn’t immediate make any offer until Johnny proved himself.

“Anytime I dropped a new song, I would send it to him and he would be like oh nice nice. He probably already had the intention (of signing me), but he just wanted to watch me…”, Drille explained.

Johnny Drille went on to explain that pushing his music independently for two more years after getting acquainted with Don Jazzy via Twitter allowed him the opportunity to understand the workings of the industry and the importance of going hard for yourself.

CREDIT: NET NG