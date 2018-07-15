Jorginho To Chelsea Is A Done Deal

Chelsea have kickstarted their spendings in the summer transfer window and their first acquisition is Italian-Brazilian footballer, Jorginho who will now be playing alongside Victor Moses and others at the London club in the upcoming season.

Jorginho followed Maurizio Sarri from Napoli to Chelsea and he has signed a five-year contract and will wear the no.5 shirt.

After signing the dotted lines on Saturday, the former Naploi star said: ‘I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win.’