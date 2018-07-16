Entertainment

Jude Okoye reacts to France 2018 World Cup win, says Africans are stuck with fossils as President

Jude Okoye, the elder brother and former manager of Paul and Pete Okoye has taken to his social media platform to throws shade at African Presidents following reports of the World Cup’s final match.

Sharing a photo of the reaction of French President, Emmanuel Macron, Jude wrote;

Croatia and France got young presidents, we are stuck with fossils in Africa. I know a country whose president can’t try this type of jubilation.

A post shared by jude okoye (@judeengees) on

His followers were sure to respond, confirming the point he was trying to make.

See some funny comments below;


