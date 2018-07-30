Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Jude Okoye reveals his first 4 nights in Lagos was spent under Ijora Bridge

Jude Okoye, the elder brother and former Manager of the defunct music duo, Psquare made a shocking revelation to his fans this morning on his Instagram page.

He claimed he spent his 1st four nights under the Ijora Bridge in Lagos.

The music producer made the post with the intent to motivate his followers.

He had come to Lagos in the year 1995 to continue his music hustle and he even had to work as a conductor to survive in the city that is termed City of The Hustlers.

DID YOU KNOW….? My first 4 nights in Lagos in 1995 was spent under ijora bridge stranded cos of music hustle. Had to do conductor work route ijora – jibowu everyday to survive. #mondaymotivation

Jude Okoye was the manager of the P-Sqaure music group before their bitter split some few years back. He was able to bring down his younger brothers into Lagos and dominated the music scene for years.

READ  Atletico Chief Blasts Barcelona For Trying To Buy Griezmann

In their early days, Jude was responsible for the production of most of their songs and also shot almost all their music videos.

He is considered now as one of the most established music tycoons in the country with a lot of achievements to show for his hard work

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Runtown to appear at Abuja High Court to give reasons he shouldn’t be sent to Prison

Adekunle Gold asks Simi’s mum for her bride price; Simi’s mum reacts

Social Media Comedian mocks Laura Ikeji’s picture pose

Nina excited as she is set to graduate from IMSU

60 MUST-HAVE DIGITAL MARKETING TOOLS [INFOGRAPHIC]

Learn from Dino Melaye! Nigerians urge army fighting Boko Haram to always ‘climb a tree’

Lady narrates what Don Jazzy did for her for three consecutive years

Tiwa Savage is probably a child of Chango and Oshun – Azealia Banks

Blac Chyna’s mom drags her again, says she is a product of rape

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *