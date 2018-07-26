Metro News, Trending

Just In: Dino Melaye abducted by unknown gunmen – Ben Bruce


Senator Ben Murray Bruce has announced that his colleague, Dino Melaye was this morning abducted by some unknown gunmen.

According to the lawmaker, in a Twitter post this morning said he was informed by Moses Melaye, the brother of Senator Melaye.

The Bayelsa lawmaker stated that, The Kogi senator was on his way to court to answer for his case on illegal arms dealing when he was overpowered by some unknown men in a Toyota car and taken away to an unknown destination.

He wrote

