Politics, Trending

Just in: Ekweremadu currently being interrogated by EFCC

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is currently at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC office.

Premium Times reports that the Senate President arrived at the EFCCoffice in Abuja between 9-10:00 a.m.

“He is currently at the interrogation room,”

The news agency said their sources confirmed that Ekweremadu is currently being interrogated on charges bothering on corruption not sure when he would be released

“We have some questions for him bordering on corruption,” a source said. “But we do not know yet when he would be released, we will know this by 5:00 p.m.”

READ  AGAIN !!! Herdsmen kill four persons in Adamawa

In the past, Ekweremadu has faced multiple allegations of corruption and some include claims he forged Senate standing rules, and also accusations of owning multiple properties abroad.


You may also like

I could never have called Dino Melaye a clown – Saraki

Man Slaps Wife to Death in Lagos

Couple, Son And Girlfriend Arrested For Stealing In Lagos

Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce react to Ortom’s latest travails.

Kaduna And Onitsha Produce 18 More Millionaires In Star Lager National Promo

The Simple Strategy to Achieving Your Health Goals

BREAKING: Fire Razes Ecobank Head Office In Victoria Island, Lagos

Mafia boss ‘stabbed to death by his daughters for sexually abusing them’

Lady Pushes Boyfriend Out Of The Window During Fight Over Phone In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *