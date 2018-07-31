Just in: Ekweremadu currently being interrogated by EFCC

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is currently at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC office.

Premium Times reports that the Senate President arrived at the EFCCoffice in Abuja between 9-10:00 a.m.

“He is currently at the interrogation room,”

The news agency said their sources confirmed that Ekweremadu is currently being interrogated on charges bothering on corruption not sure when he would be released

“We have some questions for him bordering on corruption,” a source said. “But we do not know yet when he would be released, we will know this by 5:00 p.m.”

In the past, Ekweremadu has faced multiple allegations of corruption and some include claims he forged Senate standing rules, and also accusations of owning multiple properties abroad.