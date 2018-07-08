Entertainment

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Engaged!

Congratulation to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!

TMZ reports that the new couple are engaged after several weeks of dating, and this was also confirmed by some eyewitnesses who told the press that they saw Bieber propose to Baldwin at a Bahamas resort in front of “everyone” after a round of salsa dancing.

The duo have dated on and off in the past, while Bieber was still involved with his most prominent ex, Selena Gomez. Baldwin, 21, is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, and dabbles in modeling, television presenting, and Instagram influencing.

On the other hand, Bieber, 24, has been eschewing his music lately in favor of religious studies.

Now, the couple have taken their relationship to the next level, and this was sort of confirmed by Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, who took to his Twitter to post the below:


