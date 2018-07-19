Juventus sells $60 Million worth of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jerseys in the first 24 hours

Cristiano Ronaldo fever is gripping Juventus FC.

Juventus, the biggest soccer club in Italy, sold 520,000 Ronaldo jerseys in just 24 hours, according to Yahoo Italy.

As official Ronaldo jerseys cost about $120, that would be $62.4 million in total revenue almost half his transfer fee.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus last week in a $129.3 million deal, but the Italian club will not recuperate the bulk of the transfer fee from shirt sales alone, as typically clubs receive only 10-15% of the revenue generated by the kit manufacturer (Adidas). It is therefore likely that Juventus will see about $6 million to $9 million of this money.

Regardless, Juventus is still feeling the effects of acquiring one of the planet’s most famous athletes.

