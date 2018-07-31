Metro News, Trending

Kaduna And Onitsha Produce 18 More Millionaires In Star Lager National Promo

Star Lager millionaires promo now in its sixth week, has produced eighteen more millionaires in the Kaduna and Onitsha areas as more winners were presented with their prizes this past  weekend during gala ceremonies held in Kaduna and Onitsha.

 

John Paul Ocheme a thirty five year old student based in Kaduna, Zenith Abubakar, a forty four year oldbusinesswoman based in Sokoto and Cornelius Ocholi a forty one year old Police Officer were among the lucky Nigerians who became millionaires in the past week

The new millionaires were full of joy and gratitude all through the evening, while meeting with the Nigerian Breweries brand representatives in Kaduna and Onitsha during the presentation events.

At the Kaduna presentation, John Paul Ocheme a student, expressed his delight in winning one million naira. According to him, “I never expected to win, in fact, I usually do not have faith in promos, but Star Lager has really surprised me. I am going to use the money to further my education.”

Onitsha based Ezeonyebuchi Kosiso shared similar sentiments as he described his two million naira win as the “best thing that happened to me this year.”

Commenting on the regional presentations, Abayomi Abidakun, Senior Brand Manager Star Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, “We are grateful for having customers all over the country who have remained loyal over the years. This promo is our way of appreciating them and  we will continue to reward more Nigerians in the United We Shine Millionaires Promo.”

Star Lager team has promised to continue rewarding winners with multi-millions in the weeks to come.


