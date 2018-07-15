Kemi Adeosun gets new appointment amid NYSC certificate scandal

Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria’s embattled Minister of Finance, has been elected Chairperson of the Board of the African Export-Import Bank.

Her new appointment comes amid a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate scandal.

Adeosun was elected during the Annual General Meeting of AFREXIMBANK in Abuja.

The bank, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been meeting in Abuja.

“Mrs. Adeosun was elected Chairman of the Annual general meeting of Shareholders of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) during the meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on 14 July 2018.

“She will serve as Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2019,” Obi Emekekwue, Director & Global Head, Communications and Events Management Department told DAILY POST in an email.

