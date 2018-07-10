Entertainment, Gossip, News

Kemi Adeosun remains silent over NYSC certificate scandal, meets IMF officials

Amidst the controversy surrounding her NYSC Certificate, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun on Monday held a meeting with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Debt Management Office (DMO).

This is Adeosun’s first public appearance since news broke that she allegedly forged a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

The Minister has failed to either accept or deny the accusations since last week.

In a terse statement signed by NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi and obtained by Daily Post, the Scheme said available records indicate that Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate.

NYSC, however, did not disclose whether the Minister was issued with an Exemption Certificate in response to her application.

