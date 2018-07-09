Kemi Olunloyo To Sue Premium Times For N5 Billion

Kemi Olunloyo who was recently in the news after she disclosed that she has converted to Islam, few months after she testified at Salvation Ministries in Port-Harcourt, has called out online news publication, Premium Times, who she claimed will be dragged to court in a N5billion defamation lawsuit.

Kemi Olunloyo in a video she shared on Twitter, accused Premium Times of igniting a fight between her and her father, which according to her, made them not to talk for two years. The journalist also stated that her father who the news publication claimed disowned her, never granted them an interview.

Kemi Olunloyo who also added that she has an audio recording of her father which will be shared soon, accused Premium Times of wrecking havoc with her father’s letterhead which they distorted. Here is the short video below;

Premium Times report on Victor Olunloyo, a former Governor of Oyo State disowning his daughter, Kemi Olunloyo reads;

The Second Republic governor of old Oyo State, Omololu Olunloyo, has denounced his daughter, Kemi Omololu Olunloyo, for directing verbal attacks at him and other notable individuals.

The former leader also revealed in a heart-breaking statement Thursday that Kemi, 52, had a history of mental illness and several efforts by the family and other well-wishers to moderate her erratic behaviour have been fruitless.

Describing statements credited to his daughter as “utterly irresponsible”, “libellous” and “repeatedly painful”, the octogenarian apologised to everyone who had been attacked by his daughter.

“I would like to apologise without reservation to all persons affected. I hope and pray they would graciously accept the apology,” he wrote.

Mr. Olunloyo, who was a governor under the banner of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), said even her family is not safe from Kemi’s public attacks. He specifically mentioned and apologised for Kemi’s attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, the General Oversea of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, and the founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations, Temitope Joshua.

He also denounced her attack on foremost Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, who Kemi had called a ritualist after the recent demise of his third wife.

“There seems to be a curious pair of writers, an Aboderin resident in Ireland and Kemi Olunloyo, who sometimes curiously act separately and sometimes in union. Some of their most unfortunate victims are their half siblings.

“Others of higher status in the society (like) ex-president Obasanjo and quite recently, clergy men with large respectable following, such as the General Oversea of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, a brilliant fellow mathematician, an inspired Bishop Oyedepo, the inimitable Reverend T.B Joshua, all learned men.

“She includes me, her father. All four of us she dubs ritualists. Of course, none of us, as far as I know, is anything of sort. She has gone so far as to accuse us of various sexual crimes and gone too far to give social media itself a very dubious name, in term of uncontrolled freedom to assault others,” the frmer governor, a mathematician, said.

Mr. Ololunyo said Kemi’s “erratic” behaviour had put her in trouble in Ireland and in the United States, and the late Ooni of Ife, Okunade Sijuwade, once bailed her out of jail.

“Of Late, in the last four weeks or so, she had had the audacity to pass irrelevant and hopeless comments on one of our national talented artists, prince Jide Kosoko, whom I admire so much, calling him a black widower as he has unfortunately lost three wives.

“I had thought at 52, Kemi Olunloyo will further train her mind and cease to be an embarrassment to herself and member of her nuclear, extended family and to the general public. I thank pastors and psychiatrists like Dr. Lasebikan, who had gone to great lengths at their own personal cost to restrain her from excesses and recklessness. I dissociate myself entirely form her conducts and statements.

“She must accept responsibility for her actions and utterances as well as the consequences. My condemnation is total and not in any instance defensible. My position is absolutely clear. She has gone too far and needlessly so,” he wrote.