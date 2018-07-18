Entertainment, Gossip

Kendall and Kylie Jenner stun fans with beautiful selfie (Photos)

The Jenner sisters,Kendall and Kylie look breathtakingly beautiful in new photos they shared on their respective Instagram pages.

The youngest KarJenner siblings — who are also business partners on the Kendall + Kylie clothing collection — shared the results of a pouty selfie session via Instagram.

Wearing matching bronzed makeup looks, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, leaned into the lens for a series of photos in a brightly lit space featuring wood ceilings and walls.

“Alien sister @kyliejenner,” Kendall wrote in the caption of her Instagram gallery, which shows the sisters first smiling from a distance and then huddling up for sultry selfies.

At one point, Kendall placed her chin on Kylie’s shoulder as she rolled her eyes back.

The portrait shows the famous siblings giving their best faces.

See Photos Below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Fake Doctor carries out surgical operations on Patients

Chika Ike reveals she was rejected from birth by her father because he didn’t want a girl

Lady mocks men who hates homosexuality but get aroused when they see Lesbians kiss

Lady hangs herself in front of her daughter after her partner refused to take her out with him

Onyeka Onwenu cries for the release of Leah Sharibu

Residents go wild as Fayose makes first public appearance since Saturday’s election

Tonto Dikeh warns Parents to watch their Children more during this holiday season

This upcoming Actress boasts of having the longest and most tantalizing Nipples ever

Ekiti Governor-Elect, Fayemi given certificate of return by INEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *