Kendall and Kylie Jenner stun fans with beautiful selfie (Photos)

The Jenner sisters,Kendall and Kylie look breathtakingly beautiful in new photos they shared on their respective Instagram pages.

The youngest KarJenner siblings — who are also business partners on the Kendall + Kylie clothing collection — shared the results of a pouty selfie session via Instagram.

Wearing matching bronzed makeup looks, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, leaned into the lens for a series of photos in a brightly lit space featuring wood ceilings and walls.

“Alien sister @kyliejenner,” Kendall wrote in the caption of her Instagram gallery, which shows the sisters first smiling from a distance and then huddling up for sultry selfies.

At one point, Kendall placed her chin on Kylie’s shoulder as she rolled her eyes back.

The portrait shows the famous siblings giving their best faces.

See Photos Below ;

