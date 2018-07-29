Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Makes Acting Debut as a Crackhead on ‘Power’ (Video)

Recently, news surfaced that Kendrick Lamar would be making his acting debut on 50 Cent’s hit show ‘Power.’ Now, episode 5 of the show has dropped and finds Kendrick Lamar tapping into his eccentric side as he plays the role of a crackhead.

In the scene, you can see Kendrick looking very out of his element and even goes as far as speaking Spanish in the scene. Seems Kendrick has some kind of range with languages too.

READ  Betty Irabor shares 15 Lessons running Genevieve Magazine has taught her As She Celebrates 15th Year Anniversary Of The Magazine

 

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Waje talks battling depression, reveals she once broke her phone

Simi kneels on stage to greet music legend, Lagbaja (video)

Bobrisky vows to stab lady who threatened him over use of female toilet

Moyo Lawal and Regina Daniels pictured together

Nigerians worry about Wizkid’s health after new video with Diddy

“I’m Looking For Pregnancy” – Bobrisky

Simi Blasts LeardersNG For Listing Her Among The #67MillionYouth Initiative

Chimamanda Adichie graces cover of ‘M-Le Monde’ Magazine

Nigerian footballer Chimezie Mbah appreciates his Polish wife for giving him a baby boy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *