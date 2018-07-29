Kendrick Lamar Makes Acting Debut as a Crackhead on ‘Power’ (Video)

Recently, news surfaced that Kendrick Lamar would be making his acting debut on 50 Cent’s hit show ‘Power.’ Now, episode 5 of the show has dropped and finds Kendrick Lamar tapping into his eccentric side as he plays the role of a crackhead.

In the scene, you can see Kendrick looking very out of his element and even goes as far as speaking Spanish in the scene. Seems Kendrick has some kind of range with languages too.