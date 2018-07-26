Kendrick Lamar to Guest Star on ‘Power’

Kendrick Lamar is set to make a guest appearance on the television show “Power” this coming Sunday, July 29.

“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power,’” said executive producer Mark Canton. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

50 confirmed the reports, tweeting, “I’m bringing my friend @kendricklamar to POWER this Sunday.”

It’s unclear what role Lamar will play, but a promo for Sunday’s episode teases 50 Cent’s character Kanan making an “unlikely friend.”