Kendrick Lamar to Guest Star on ‘Power’

Kendrick Lamar is set to make a guest appearance on the television show “Power” this coming Sunday, July 29.
“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power,’” said executive producer Mark Canton. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”
50 confirmed the reports, tweeting, “I’m bringing my friend @kendricklamar to POWER this Sunday.”
I’m bringing my friend @kendricklamar to POWER this Sunday #getthestrap pic.twitter.com/bReja0XWfv
— 50cent (@50cent) July 25, 2018
It’s unclear what role Lamar will play, but a promo for Sunday’s episode teases 50 Cent’s character Kanan making an “unlikely friend.”
This Sunday… A special guest is coming to #PowerTV. pic.twitter.com/WMDDEM10sI
— Power (@Power_STARZ) July 24, 2018
