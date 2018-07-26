Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar to Guest Star on ‘Power’

 Kendrick Lamar is set to make a guest appearance on the television show “Power” this coming Sunday, July 29.

“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power,’” said executive producer Mark Canton. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

50 confirmed the reports, tweeting, “I’m bringing my friend @kendricklamar to POWER this Sunday.”

 

It’s unclear what role Lamar will play, but a promo for Sunday’s episode teases 50 Cent’s character Kanan making an “unlikely friend.”

 

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

“Kanye West Stole My Idea” – M.I Abaga On Plan To Drop 3 Hip-hop Albums

CeeC Signs Endorsement Deal with NairaBET

Caroline Danjuma Shares Powerful Testimony about Daughter’s Birth

Timi Dakolo Shares How Important Money Is In Marriage’

Lady advises women on how to get what they want from Nigerian men

Super Eagles’ William Troost-Ekong welcomes Baby Boy

Davido reacts as Chioma’s parents are allegedly enraged over her status as a dropout

Music: Naira Marley – Drummer Boy

Man arrested after he was caught having sex with a goat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *