Kenya set to introduce tax for taking selfies .

Taking selfies, street preaching and hawking food will cost you more under new taxes proposed by different counties in Kenya.

In Siaya County, street preachers will pay KSh20,000 ($198) upfront per day to use lawns maintained by the county government if the Finance Bill 2018 is approved, reports Ugbliz .

For a region popular for its local musicians fond of performing with live bands, an entertainment permit of KSh1,000 per night will be required. According to Finance Executive Mary Kimanzi, local operators of film/video shows will pay KSh1,500 per day.

In Nairobi, supermarkets and shopping malls will surrender a share of proceeds from private car parks and sale of packaging bags to shoppers as the county looks for new revenue streams to finance Sh32 billion budget.

Private car parks which have become a common business for open spaces within the city are also targeted. “It is unfair that shoppers pay for bags even after spending heftily. I will also be proposing a fee for private parking firms that charge their customers hourly parking rates,” said acting Finance Executive Charles Kerich.

Faced with complaints about heaps of garbage, the county wants residents to pay for disposal of waste. Property owners will also be slapped with higher land rates with a valuation of properties expected soon.

What do you think will happen in our dear Nigeria if this kind of law is introduced ?

