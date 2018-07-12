Khloe deletes her birthday message to Leo, unfollows him

The drama going on between the BBNaija 2018 housemates isn’t ending anytime soon.

Few days ago, Leo celebrated his birthday. Khloe celebrated Leo with a sweet birthday message, which read:

”Hbd Akin Leo dasilva jnr .. wish you the best in life Mr Cool and icy . @sirleobdasilva #freshair#mrcool#uncleA”

Cee C also wished him a happy birthday message, and turns out she was even the one that got the man’s heart, after she held a surprise birthday party for him.

Leo posted on Twitter praising Cee C, that she’s the first person to organize a surprise birthday for him.

Now back to today’s saga, Khloe has unfollowed Leo, she also deleted the sweet birthday message she sent him on her page..

A little tour on her page shows nothing about Leo on it.

