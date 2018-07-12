Khloe Deletes Her Birthday Wish To Leo, Unfollows Him After Partying With Cee C

The Drama Going on among the 2018 Big Brother Naija housemates doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.. As you know this year’s edition saga has been mostly about relationnship drama and all.

Few days ago, Leo celebrated his birthday, amidst report that he was dating Khloe, but dumped her for Cee C, However while the reports were still sketchy, Khloe celebrated Leo with a sweet birthday message. saying:

”Hbd Akin Leo dasilva jnr .. wish you the best in life Mr Cool and icy . @sirleobdasilva #freshair#mrcool#uncleA”

Cee C also wished him a happy birthday message, and turns out she was even the one that got the man’s heart, after she held a surprise birthday party for him.

Leo posted on Twitter praising Cee C, that she’s the first person to organize a surprise birthday for him.

Now back to today’s saga, Khloe has unfollowed Leo, she also deleted the sweet birthday message she sent him on her page..

A little tour on her page shows nothing about Leo on it.