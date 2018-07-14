Kidnapper Arrested While Trying To Collect N300K Ransom After Receiving N1.3M

One of the kidnappers who allegedly abducted two two entertainers, Ugo Stevenson and Izunna Obiakor, in Owerri, Imo State and demanded millions of naira, has been arrested by the police..

It was revealed that the kidnappers who abducted Mr Izunna Obiakor (Event Promoter & Stage Manager) popularly known with company name Twinstar , Ugo Stevenson (Highlife Music legend known as Ndaa Chineke) and Bishop (Staff of Twinstar Lighthouse), were apprehended while trying to colleact another ransom.

According to IfeanyiCy Njoku, the abducted victims were released five days after paying a ransom of N1.3m (one million three hundred thousand naira) which was made available by the family of Twinstar Izunna Obiakor.

The abductors have been calling on Mr Obiakor to bring additional ransom of N300, 000 (three hundred thousand naira) so that they could release his car which was in their custody.

Mr Obiakor accepted and went with his twin brother to drop the ransom with a special cover from Special Squad from SARS, Imo Police Command, Unlike the previous ransom the wife of Mr Obiakor dropped for the release of her husband.

The kidnappers sent two of their men on motorcycle to pick up the ransom, moving and directing Mr Obiakor from one location to another and threatening him not to play smart. Immediately they called and drove pass Mr Obiakor to collect the ransom, men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Imo State Police Command appeared from their hideout and used their car to run after them.

They successfully used the car to hit the motorcycle, and apprehend one of the Kidnappers, while the other who ran into the bush sustained bullet injury.

One of the Kidnappers arrested with the phone they were using to call Twinstar Izunna Obiakor was identified as Sunday Okorie, and his cohort, Chima Osuoha was at large. Both lives at Amakohia Ubi, in Owerri West LGA.

He has made useful information to the police that will help arrest others.

-NationalHelm