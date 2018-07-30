Kidnappers Abduct Son Of Governor’s Aide, Return Him Back With Letter (Photos)

Suspected kidnappers on Saturday, the 28th of July, 2018, abducted away one Jafar, the son of special assistant to the governor of Katsina State on Restoration project, Alhaji Sabo Musa.

The boy was later released by his abductors with a note in his pocket calling on the government of the state to provide job for the teaming unemployed youths.

In the purported letter note, the abductors also said they wanted to kidnap the boy and request for N10million ransom for his release if not for the fear of God Almighty.

They also indicated in the letter that they drugged the boy with a sedative to make him unconscious before they changed their mind.

They then advised the mother of the boy to take extra care of him because according to they, he is ‘a good boy’.

The boy is currently receiving medical attention as the police has began investigating the case.

Credit; Katsina Post