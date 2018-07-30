Trending

Kidnappers Abduct Son Of Governor’s Aide, Return Him Back With Letter (Photos)

Suspected kidnappers on Saturday, the 28th of July, 2018, abducted away one Jafar, the son of special assistant to the governor of Katsina State on Restoration project, Alhaji Sabo Musa.

The boy was later released by his abductors with a note in his pocket calling on the government of the state to provide job for the teaming unemployed youths.

In the purported letter note, the abductors also said they wanted to kidnap the boy and request for N10million ransom for his release if not for the fear of God Almighty.

They also indicated in the letter that they drugged the boy with a sedative to make him unconscious before they changed their mind.

READ  Check out what a tailor made for a lady when she asked for this lovely pink dress

They then advised the mother of the boy to take extra care of him because according to they, he is ‘a good boy’.

The boy is currently receiving medical attention as the police has began investigating the case.

Credit; Katsina Post

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Brilliant Nigerian Boy Offered Scholarship To Study In US After Smashing His WAEC And Jamb

Cristiano Ronaldo Lands In Turin With Girlfriend Ahead Of First Juventus Training

Man Blames His Village People After This Happened To His Brother!

I hid on tree for 11 hours-Dino Melaye speaks on assasination attempt

UI Rated Best University In Nigeria, ABUAD Tops Private Varsities

They almost set me ablaze: Dino Melaye on how he spent 11 hours in the wilderness

Quintuplets: Keke Rider’s Wife Gives Birth To 5 Babies In Anambra

God has removed sand from our garri – Lai Mohammed

What Buhari will do for Igbos – Adesina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *