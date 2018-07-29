Kidnappers write governor after abducting his S.A’s son

Jafar, the son of Alhaji Sabo Musa, the S. A to the executive governor of Katsina State on Restoration project, was, on Saturday, abducted by suspected kidnappers, Katsinapost reports.

However, in a dramatic twist, the boy was later released with a note tucked in his pocket, calling on the government of the state to provide job for the teeming unemployed youth.

In the note, the abductors also revealed that their initial plan was to kidnap Jafar and request for Ten million naira ransom, but they had a rethink out of the fear of God.

