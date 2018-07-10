Killed Female Corps Member: Police Officer Dismissed

A policeman, Inspector Benjamin Peters, who killed a member of the National Youth Service Corps, Angela Igwetu, in Abuja on Wednesday, has been dismissed from the force and arraigned.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Sadiq Bello, told journalists in Abuja on Friday that the errant cop “is on remand, awaiting commencement of trial.”

He said that Peters should not have shot at the car, adding that his claim that the victim was shouting for help was not sufficient to fire his weapon.

Bello explained that the two males in the car with the deceased told detectives that they were coming from a joint and that Igwetu stood up and brought out her head through the sun roof while having fun, stressing that she was not in any danger.

He said, “Police have taken necessary measures; the policeman that opened fire has been arrested, necessary disciplinary procedures have been concluded.

“He has been dismissed from the force and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and he is currently on remand awaiting commencement of trial.”

He appealed to residents for calm and assured the family of the deceased that justice will be done in the matter.