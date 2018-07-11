Killer of ex Ondo deputy governor’s daughter confesses, mentions two accomplices

Indications emerged on Wednesday that two other accomplices partook in the killing of the daughter of the former Ondo deputy governor, Khadijat, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend for money ritual.

The main suspect, Adeyemi Alao, who made this confession during his parade by the Ondo State Police Command in Akure, the state capital, said the two other suspects took to their heels after killing the final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

Explaining how the young lady was murdered, Adeyemi said her girlfriend of eight years was killed by the other two suspects but he dug the grave inside his room where the girl was buried.

Giving the graphic details, Adeyemi said “Khadijat was my girlfriend since 2010 and she visited me to help her in writing her final project in school. She slept in my place on Thursday and left on Friday the following day.

“She sent a text message to me on Monday, 2nd July that I should send some money to her. But I was surprised to see her that same Monday when she came with two boys to my room.

“I left her in my room with the two boys but when they called me some 30 minutes later, one of the guys brought out a gun and ordered me to kneel down while one of them was making love to Khadijat who was naked on my bed”

Adeyemi said further, “Khadijat was begging them to leave and promising not to tell anyone about what happened but they strangulated her in the process and ordered me to go and bring digger and shovel.

“I thought they wanted to use that to escape from the scene of the incident but when I entered the room they were still there and ordered me to dig the grave where we buried her in my room and covered it with the rug. ”

Asked why he failed to alert his parents or tenants when he was ordered to look for the diggers, he said “the tenants were busy watching World Cup match and the noise from the home theater in my room was too loud to make them know what was happening even when we were digging the grave in my room.

“The two boys left after burying her and I couldn’t sleep in my room that day and I had to sleep in my brother’s room because I wasn’t myself and I couldn’t tell anyone because no one will believe my story.

“I don’t know the two guys, though they have visited my place thrice with Khadijat I don’t know them or their names. I have been dating Khadijat since 2010, she was my girlfriend but I knew nothing about these guys, she invited them, I don’t know their names but I can recognise them.”

When queried the motive behind the killing, the suspect said: “I did not kill Khadijat for money ritual, though I joined Yahoo business this year and never made any headway I don’t plan to do any ritual”.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Femi Joseph, described the suspect defence as infantile saying Adeyemi implicated some people while the command has been trying to get those people.

He said, “his defence is very infantile and does not hold any water and I am very sure in the next few hours he should begin to talk”.

Speaking on the suspect arrest, Joseph said the command was alerted by an informant while the police from the state responded and arrested the suspect at his residence.

He said “we met the suspect who happened to be the boyfriend to the late Khadijat, in his room trying to pack the remains in a sack and this is to tell you that he killed Khadijat.

“According to him, he mentioned some other suspects now at large but we found that he single-handedly looked for digger, shovel, dug a grave in his room and buried Khadijat

“The Police immediately swooped on him, and on close observation of his residence, it was discovered that the suspect had actually buried the missing girl for six days and was planning to exhume the remains and finally dispose of them.

“According to him, he was not comfortable with the stench coming from the decomposed body as it was not properly buried.

“The suspect will soon appear in court while the effort is on to arrest the alleged accomplices.