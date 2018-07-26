Metro News, Trending

Killings by Fulani herdsmen six times worse than those by Boko Haram insurgents

Killings perpetuated by Fulani herdsmen is around six times more than deaths carried out by Boko Haram insurgency in the first half of 2018, new report.

This report is according to the country’s stability, the International Crisis Group (ICG) said on Thursday. It notes that the violence, concentrated in central states and largely driven by competition over dwindling arable land amid a rapidly growing population, killed more than 1,300 people between January and June this year.

Critics have continued to argue that President Muhammadu Buhari’s inability to arrest and prosecute one herdsman in connection to the killings.

“Now claiming about six times more civilian lives than the Boko Haram insurgency, the conflict poses a grave threat to the country’s stability and unity, and it could affect the 2019 general elections,” said ICG in its report.

