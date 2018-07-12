Kim Kardashian was Paid $500K Just to Post Controversial Morning Sickness Pill Ads on Her IG

Kim Kardashian is out here raking in half a million dollars just from posting controversial ads on her Instagram.
According to Complex, the reality TV star recently posted an ad for a controversial pharma company that has been accused of hawking dangerous pregnancy medication.
From the business contract obtained by STAT, Kim reportedly raked in half a million dollars from Duchesnay USA, after she shared an Instagram post promoting the company’s morning sickness pill Diclegis. She had shared the ad in 2015 and that earned her a major backlash especially because the caption failed to disclose potential side effects or the fact that the pill was rebranded after it was previously pulled from the market for allegedly causing birth defects.
Kim deleted the initial sponsored post, and later replaced it with one that included detailed information.
However, despite all the controversy, STAT reports that Duchesnay saw a 21 percent increase in Diclegis sales just months after Kim promoted it. She continued to work with the company in 2017, posting multiple Instagram ads with explanatory captions.
See sample below.
#Ad #DYK 4 million babies are born each year in the US. That means a lot of my US followers are mommies2B who could have morning sickness like I did! I want to share what helped me: Diclegis® (doxylamine succinate/pyridoxine HCl), the only FDA-approved medication for morning sickness when diet & lifestyle changes fail. My doctor assured me that it’s safe & effective for mom & baby. It’s also easy to recognize – it has the cutest pregnant lady on it! #DontSufferinSilence you’re not alone! If you have morning sickness, ask your healthcare provider if #Diclegis is right for you. The most common side effect of Diclegis is drowsiness. Diclegis.com US Residents Only Diclegis is a prescription medicine used to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy in women who haven’t improved with change in diet or other non-medicine treatments. Limitation of Use: Diclegis hasn’t been studied in women with hyperemesis gravidarum. Important Safety Information Don’t take Diclegis if you’re allergic to any of the ingredients in Diclegis. You should also not take Diclegis in combination with medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors, as these medicines can intensify & prolong the adverse CNS effects of Diclegis. Don’t drive, operate heavy machinery or other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says that you may do so. Don’t drink alcohol or take other central nervous system depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while you take Diclegis. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls or accidents. It is not known if Diclegis is safe & effective in children under 18 years of age. Keep Diclegis & all medicines out of the reach of children. Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you’re breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Diclegis can pass into your breast milk & may harm your baby. You shouldn’t breastfeed while using Diclegis. Additional safety information can be found at DiclegisImportantSafetyinfo.com. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit fda.gov/medwatch or
Now, she has placed yet another ad for Bonjesta (she had shared it without explanatory caption, and when roasted, deleted and updated with new caption).
See below.
#Ad Nothing ever stopped me from being me until #morningsickness. You know how sick I was while pregnant; I could barely get out of bed. That was before I found a safe & effective med to treat my morning sickness when diet & lifestyle changes didn’t help. I hear there’s a new formulation of the drug combination I took that’s made to work faster & longer. If you’re pregnant & feeling sick & changing your diet & lifestyle doesn’t work, ask your doctor about Bonjesta® (doxylamine succinate/pyridoxine HCl). Most common side effect is drowsiness. Bonjesta.com for safety info. For U.S. residents only. INDICATION Bonjesta® is a prescription medicine to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy in women who haven’t improved with change in diet/other non-medicine treatments. Bonjesta® hasn’t been studied in children under 18. LIMITATIONS OF USE It isn’t known if Bonjesta® is safe & effective in women with severe nausea & vomiting of pregnancy (hyperemesis gravidarum). Women with this condition may need to be hospitalized. SELECT SAFETY INFORMATION Don’t take Bonjesta® if you’re allergic to doxylamine succinate, other ethanolamine derivative antihistamines, pyridoxine hydrochloride or any ingredients in Bonjesta®. See Patient Information leaflet for complete list of ingredients. Don’t take Bonjesta® in combination with medicines called MAOIs, as these medicines can intensify & prolong adverse central nervous system (CNS) effects of Bonjesta®. Ask your healthcare provider/pharmacist if you aren’t sure if you take an MAOI. The most common side effect of Bonjesta® is drowsiness. Don’t drive, operate heavy machinery or do other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says you can. Don’t drink alcohol, or take other CNS depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while taking Bonjesta®. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls/accidents. Bonjesta® may result in false positive urine drug screening for methadone, opiates and PCP. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088