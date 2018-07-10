Entertainment, Gossip

King Tonto shows off her PVC (Photo)

Nollywood actress,Tonto Dikeh is the latest celebrity to show off their Permanent Voters Card ahead of the 2019 elections.

Tonto Dikeh also officially added ‘King’ to her name with reasons best known to her ;

In related news, Tonto Dikeh stormed her son’s school with a cake to thank his Teachers for teaching him how to read and write.

She then took to Instagram to share the photos:

While sharing the pics, she wrote:

TODAY WE WANT TO APPRECIATE OUR TEACHERS..
I AM SO PRPUD OF MY SONS INTELLIGENCE AND YOU ALL CONTRIBITED TO THIS GLORY..
THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENT,LOVE AND ATTENTION..
WE LOVE YOU ALL
FROM KING & I

