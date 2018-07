Fly Boy INC front-man Kizz Daniel is set to release his sophomore studio album; the pop star made this known by taking to his social media to share the LP’s provoking artwork and title.

The anticipated set titled “No Bad Songs”; is set to impact following Kizz’ string of massive hit singles and collaborations. The attention-demanding album art was designed by celebrity photographer and graphic artist Amazing Klef.

“No Bad Songs” is scheduled to hit stores, come October of 2018.