Entertainment

“Kizz Daniel is the best all round artist in Nigeria” – Leo Dasilva subtly shades Reekado Banks

Leo Babarinde Dasilva who is alleged to be romantically involved with Cee-c has declared Kizz Daniel, the best all round artist in Nigeria.

According to him Kizz Daniel just needs a good management. He said this on Twitter while replying a tweet about Reekado Banks being better than Kizz.

His tweet reads:

All due respect to Reekado but Kiss Daniel’s debut album won Album of the year and he is yet to release a bad song. Personally, I feel Kiss Daniel is the best all round artist in Nigeria right now. Just needs proper management.

He continued:

“I Stan kiss Daniel abi Kizz Daniel abi Daniel Keys or whatever he chooses to call himself anytime.
He has been One of the best Artists out of Nigeria in 20 years.
Lyrically excellent, brilliant voice and exceptional delivery on the beat. All rounder.”

 

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Beyoncé Shares Photos Of Her Twins, Sir & Rumi Carter!

Pre-wedding photos of late President Yar’adua’s son and his beautiful bride-to-be

Not every relationship must lead to marriage – Sonia Ogbonna

Nigerians will see blood moon tomorrow from 6:44pm to 9:21pm (Details)

Facebook rolls out ‘Watch party’ feature for everyone worldwide

Mass defection: What movement of lawmakers will do to political parties – Wike

LAUTECH expels son of ex-Osun SSG, 3 others over campus violence

50 Cent’s son Marquise calls Floyd Mayweather uncle on FaceTime

Gify shares photo and message to her haters in her bra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *