“Kizz Daniel is the best all round artist in Nigeria” – Leo Dasilva subtly shades Reekado Banks

Leo Babarinde Dasilva who is alleged to be romantically involved with Cee-c has declared Kizz Daniel, the best all round artist in Nigeria.

According to him Kizz Daniel just needs a good management. He said this on Twitter while replying a tweet about Reekado Banks being better than Kizz.

His tweet reads:

All due respect to Reekado but Kiss Daniel’s debut album won Album of the year and he is yet to release a bad song. Personally, I feel Kiss Daniel is the best all round artist in Nigeria right now. Just needs proper management.

All due respect to Reekado but Kiss Daniel’s debut album won Album of the year and he is yet to release a bad song.

Personally, I feel Kiss Daniel is the best all round artist in Nigeria right now. Just needs proper management. https://t.co/ul2tyD65bK — Leo Babarinde Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) July 25, 2018

He continued:

“I Stan kiss Daniel abi Kizz Daniel abi Daniel Keys or whatever he chooses to call himself anytime.

He has been One of the best Artists out of Nigeria in 20 years.

Lyrically excellent, brilliant voice and exceptional delivery on the beat. All rounder.”

I Stan kiss Daniel abi Kizz Daniel abi Daniel Keys or whatever he chooses to call himself anytime.

He has been One of the best Artists out of Nigeria in 20 years.

Lyrically excellent, brilliant voice and exceptional delivery on the beat. All rounder. — Leo Babarinde Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) July 25, 2018