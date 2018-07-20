Korra Obidi shares semi-nude dance video, husband fights trolls (Video)

Korra Obidi, who was in the news few weeks ago after claiming she was assaulted by SARS has been trolled by social media users for sharing a semi-nude video of herself dancing in a cave.

Some of the troll comments were on her not understanding what being civilized means, having an ugly body, horrible pant marks and being possessed.

However her husband who defended her, asked these ‘keyboard warriors’, to chill and focus on their own lives.

