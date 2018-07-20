Entertainment, Gossip

Korra Obidi shares semi-nude dance video, husband fights trolls (Video)

Korra Obidi, who was in the news few weeks ago after claiming she was assaulted by SARS has been trolled by social media users for sharing a semi-nude video of herself dancing in a cave.

Some of the troll comments were on her not understanding what being civilized means, having an ugly body, horrible pant marks and being possessed.

However her husband who defended her, asked these ‘keyboard warriors’, to chill and focus on their own lives.

Here are some of the exchanges below:

Watch video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

BREAKING: Osun APC Governorship Primaries: Gov Yari reportedly resigns as Chairman

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appointed into Twitter Board of Directors

2019 Polls: Police, Civil Defence demand N317m to feed Dogs & Horses ahead of the Elections

Alibaba challenges Anthony Joshua, shows off his chest

Dead cows reportedly smuggled into Rivers state(photos)

How we got 125 votes after spending N50 million in Ekiti – Dotun Ayorinde

2019 Election: PDP reveals when its Presidential Candidate will be known

Young Nigerian man who survived cruel attack after being accused of witchcraft, graduates from high school

If heaven is where Adeboye, Kumuyi and others will go, then I don’t want to go there – Facebook User

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *