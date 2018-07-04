KWAM 1 Reveals Why He Endorsed President Buhari For 2nd Term

Fuji lord, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM) popularly known as K1 has explained why he visited President Buhari in Abuja last week and why he proudly endorsed him for second term.

The veteran musician said:

“I support President Buhari and want to carry it on my head because this is the first time we see a person coming twice to fight the cabal that refuses to let this country move forward.

The cabal that refuses to let the people of this nation making good of the nation for themselves and for other generations to come. For the first time we have someone who looks the cabal in the face and tells them enough is enough. He had tried this when he first came as a military ruler”.