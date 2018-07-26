Politics, Trending

Kwara state governor explains why he may soon leave APC

Kwara state Governor Ahmed AbudulFatah at a town hall meeting which took place at the state banquet hall in Ilorin on Thursday, has highlighted why he may soon dump the ruling All Progressive Party APC.

The Governor who said “We formed APC together in 2014 with the hope to meet the needs and aspirations of the people in critical areas of our national life” then gave the following as his reasons.

He said the government at the National level has failed to address insecurity across the country.

He equally cited the economic condition of the country which the federal government has failed to tackle as another reason.

Lastly, He noted the high level of unemployment within the country as another reason.

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Nigerians react to Senator’s Melaye’s kidnap, what they said will shock you

Ekiti house of assembly put under lock indefinitely

Why Atiku is the new Minister of condolence

Just In: Dino Melaye abducted by unknown gunmen – Ben Bruce

Breaking: Kidnappers Reportedly Abduct Senator Dino Melaye

Man Kills Mother In Anambra Over Breakfast

Dangote Donates N300m Business School To UI

75 Cash-strapped World Cup fans abscond in Russia despite FG’s intervention

Lagos Announces Plans To Recruit 1,000 Teachers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *