Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Appear Madly In Love In new GQ photos

Billionaire in the making,Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy,Travis Scott were featured in the latest issue of GQ magazine and the photos show such an intense chemistry.

GQ’s August issue features the beauty mogul and the rapper on its cover, cementing their status as a power couple. It marks their first interview and photo shoot since they got together in the spring of 2017—and it makes Travis nervous. “He was whispering to me the whole time,” Jenner says after the photo shoot with Paola Kudacki. “He just doesn’t like taking the photos.”

Travis admits he’s “impatient as a mother–ker” during photo shoots, although he prefers them to being photographed by the paparazzi. “I hate when people randomly take pictures of me,” the “Watch” rapper says in the magazine. “I’d look crazy as f–k in them. No lineup, no nothing.”

Jenner and Scott met during Coachella—neither remembers exactly where—and hit it off immediately. He happened to be on tour, so she decided to join him. “I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him,” she recalls. Even then, Jenner wasn’t worried about what her family might think of the whirlwind romance.

“My whole family knows that I do whatever I’m going to do. I’ve been that way my whole life. I don’t really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset. We had a lot of downtime. It was organic,” she says. “And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”





Source : E

