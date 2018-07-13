Kylie Jenner Fans Start GoFundMe Campaign To Help Her $900m Fortune Hit A BILLION

A crowdfunding campaign to help Kylie Jenner’s $900million fortune hit a billion has caused outrage.

Fans of 20-year-old member of the Kardashian clan launched a page calling for donations to gather the extra $100m (£75m) required for her to reach billionaire status.

The organiser wrote: “Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes Magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking.

“I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars.

“WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.”

However, the appeal – which has so far raised just £320 – has fallen flat with some.

One person said: “I really hope any money raised here is donated to charity.”

Another described it as “sick” and a “slap in the face to anyone who is dying of an illness they can’t afford to treat”.

“Even if this is a joke, and I’m not one to get offended by everything on social media, it’s not funny.

“How about askin (sic) your neighbors if you can help them instead of donating to someone who has more than enough?

“Maybe see if the firefighter who lives next door is struggling. The teachers at your local school need help with supplies. Your neighbor can’t pay the power bill. I don’t understand humankind anymore.”

A third wrote: “This is unbelievable. Real people struggle on a daily basis.

“Thank God we live in a decent world and this s*** will never hit the goal.”

Forbes has valued Kylie’s Cosmetics company at $800m (£605m), and Kylie owns 100 per cent of it.