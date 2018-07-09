Kylie Jenner removes her lip filler, shows off natural lips

In wowing new posts on Instagram, super reality TV star and model, Kylie Jenner has taken her millions of fans by surprise following her recent facial development.

After building a billion dollar lip kit brand out of her artificially plumped lips, the 20 year old has gone back to being natural.

Kylie who’d plumped her lips with lip fillers, showed off her new look moments ago on Instagram – when her fans commented about the change, she confirmed that she got rid of her lip fillers.

It should be recalled that the mother of one revealed she plumped up her lips after someone she was dating at the time said she was a horrible kisser because her lips were too thin.

See how she looks now,

