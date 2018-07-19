Kylie Jenner reveals the most romantic thing Travis Scott did for her

Travis Scott might come off as a very hard guy with his trap songs/lyrics, but in reality, he is a hopeless romantic when it comes to Kylie Jenner!

In their first joint magazine cover and interview for GQ, 20-year-old Kylie opens up about the sweet things the 26-year-old rapper does for her.

Kylie recalls that after having an insignificant fight after being “overwhelmed” that they hadn’t seen each other in two weeks, she flew to Houston, Texas, to make things right with her beau, who was performing in the southern city at the time.

“When I landed in Houston to make up, he — I always kept saying I really want a Stormi chain, so when I landed, he had one made for me,” she reveals.



That wasn’t all as she revealed the most romantic thing he did.

“Probably the most romantic thing he’s done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, ‘We gotta go,’ and I’m just like half asleep, like, ‘What do you mean? What do you mean?’” she recalls. “And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere.”

Leave a Comment…

comments