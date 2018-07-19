Entertainment, Gossip

Kylie Jenner reveals the most romantic thing Travis Scott did for her

Travis Scott might come off as a very hard guy with his trap songs/lyrics, but in reality, he is a hopeless romantic when it comes to Kylie Jenner!

In their first joint magazine cover and interview for GQ, 20-year-old Kylie opens up about the sweet things the 26-year-old rapper does for her.

Kylie recalls that after having an insignificant fight after being “overwhelmed” that they hadn’t seen each other in two weeks, she flew to Houston, Texas, to make things right with her beau, who was performing in the southern city at the time.

“When I landed in Houston to make up, he — I always kept saying I really want a Stormi chain, so when I landed, he had one made for me,” she reveals.


That wasn’t all as she revealed the most romantic thing he did.

“Probably the most romantic thing he’s done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, ‘We gotta go,’ and I’m just like half asleep, like, ‘What do you mean? What do you mean?’” she recalls. “And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

“You extort cash from your followers which you spend on Concubines”- President’s aide slams Apostle Suleiman

Arsene Wenger: Spending 22 years at Arsenal was ‘perhaps’ a mistake

Man divorces wife, says she wants to kill him with Children

Timaya laments after his daughters won’t stop interrogating him (Video)

”Police is using their helicopter to threaten my life and that of my family” – Governor Fayose

Juventus sells $60 Million worth of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jerseys in the first 24 hours

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo officially unveils his Enugu Governorship poster

“You can’t eat your cake and have it” – Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus cautions Ruggedman

Police parade Chibok girls’ abductors in Borno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *