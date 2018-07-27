Trending

Lady advises Nigerians after killing a snake in her toilet

A makeup artist has warned people of the dangers of using a toilet without looking carefully after she killed a snake in her toilet.

She said this is the second time she’s seeing a snake in her toilet. She added that she had poured snake poison into the toilet after the previous experience, yet, that didn’t stop it from happening again.

Sharing a photo of the snake to Instagram, she wrote:

“I found this snake in my toilet..Y’al need to be very conscious about ur toilet,the issue made me very disturbed because I found it twice even after the snake poison I poured inside my toilet ‘Finally it was found in my next door neighbor toilet,am glad it was killed in my presence. Pls always check ur toilet before using it”

