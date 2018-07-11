Lady calls out her uncle for brutalizing her in Abuja, shares photos

A 26 year old lady has cried out after her 36 year old uncle brutalized her in Abuja.

She had lost her father and had to live at the mercy of her relatives.

Maimuna Muhammed revealed that her father’s relatives collected all they had after her father died and her mother was forced to move back to her family with her children.

But she had to endure insults from her brothers’ wives even though she was solely responsible for her children’s upkeep.

Maimuna had enough of the insults thrown at her mum and decided to stand up for her mum and this led to her being brutally beaten by her mum’s younger brother.

Sharing photos of her bruised skin and the uncle who battered her, Maimuna wrote:

Today I wanted to write about my late dad then this happened to me…

I am 26years old and my ucle (mums youngest brother) did this to me. I lost my dad at d age of 3 that’s in 1995 in a ghastly motor accident, like the typical African ways that seemed like culture my dads family took everything from us, and my mums abandoned with five of us.

I am d last… To cut d whole story short we’ve lived our lives being grateful to my mums family for accepting us as my mum didn’t re-marry even though she was 100% responsible for our school fee, feeding, clothing …

All of this has been with a lot of challanges , we’ve watched our mum took no decision for us without her immediate families consent, we’ve watched our mum been insulted by the wives of her brothers and we did or said nothing, we’ve watched her step sis and her children said and did ugly things to her and we said nor did nothing just so we will not be labelled as ungrateful people.

But today I was beating this much by my mums younger brother, the one who lived under our roof while my dad was still alive and even after his death, one that all d days his lived with us he has never helped my mum carry a cup of water??

WHY because i stood for my mum, because I said enough is enough 23years of tolerance is enough cos my mum takes it no matter what as she loves her siblings dearly but the revers is the case.

The person that did this to me is 36years old, a man I learned money wen he needs, a man that calls me late at night to make him quick nuddles and I did…, I man that also beats his girlfriend that has paid his school fee several times.

I know my social status but I just have to post this as if it concerns my mother I will put my life on the line and this will not stop me. The man that did this to me (my Uncle) his name is Abdulmajeed and I will be posting his picture soon. Stop the abuse against Women, widows, orphans… #letlovelead????? my name is Maimuna Muhammed.

